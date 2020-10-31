ROLLING COVERAGE: Election Day 2020 on the Fraser Coast

9.50am

CASTING her vote for her husband in the hall of the Maryborough church where they were married was a special moment for Sonya Chapman.

Maryborough's LNP candidate Denis Chapman with wife Sonya, casting her vote at the same church where the couple married.

She voted at St Paul's Anglican Church hall on Saturday morning with Maryborough's LNP candidate Denis Chapman, by her side.

Mr Chapman said it had been a memorable campaign and one he was proud to be part of.

He said he had decided to run because he wanted to do as much as he could for the community.

Mr Chapman said he loved his current role as a Fraser Coast councillor, but that being the member for Maryborough would open up other opportunities to champion the community.

Also at St Paul's hall on Saturday morning were former Federal ALP candidate Jason Scanes, handing out how to vote fliers for incumbent Labor MP Bruce Saunders and former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, handing out flyers for Mr Chapman.

9.40am

THE the Pialba polling both on Boat Harbour Drive, Georgina and John Green said it was nice to come and vote with their children. With a baby in the high-risk health category, they said strict border closures were important to them and that had influenced their vote.

The Green family: Georgina, John Tobi Eden and Alba

9.30am

ADRIAN Tantari has voted this morning at Hervey Bay State High School.

Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari at Hervey Bay High.

Hervey Bay's Labor candidate said the the reception had been very good.

"I think people of Hervey Bay have responded to the fact the Premier has had a strong economic plan in place," he said.

"She has kept Hervey Bay safe and people are responding to that."

He said it has been an intense two weeks of pre polling trying to meet as many people as possible.

He plans to spend this evening with his campaign workers.

9am:

ONE of the most important election days in the history of Queensland is here.

The Chronicle is bringing you rolling coverage from the polling booths and updates into the night.

Reporters will be visiting all suburbs from Glenwood to Urangan and everywhere in between.

May the best candidates win.