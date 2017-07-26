Sport Precinct funding approved in Works for Queensland list

NOON: There's been a bit of a stir in the meeting regarding Sport Precinct funding on the Works for Queensland recommendations list.

An amended motion to remove the Sport Precinct recommendations from the list, which include the development of netball courts and football fields, was defeated 6-4, with Councillor Rolf Light absent from the meeting.

Deputy mayor George Seymour was displeased about the proposed amendment, saying the lack of a business plan was hypocritical in light of most of the projects on the list having no business plan.

Despite four councillors voting against the inclusion of the precinct, the endorsement of the list was approved unanimously.

10:35AM: COMMUNITY members have called for a referendum to be held on the de-amalgamation of the Fraser Coast in today's meeting.

Former mayoral candidate Jannean Dean called on councillors to hold a compulsory poll on the separation of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

"People just want a different style of government," Ms Dean said.

"Mega-councils become an expensive bureaucracy, preventing savings from happening.

"The only way forward is to have our councils reinstated along new boundaries... we support the rights of communities to determine the rights of their future."

Victor Jackson said the deputation was about "acknowledging the rights" of ratepayers to have a voice in respect of the council.

Cliff Thomas claimed the forced amalgamation back in 2008 caused a divide in the community.

"The people are asking you to show your support for their democratic rights with this referendum," Mr Thomas said.

9:45AM: Good morning Fraser Coast and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this month!

A number of items, including a new telecommunications facility for Poona, the proposal to change the speed limits along the Esplanade to 40kmh and a separate proposal to discontinue the operation of the Maryborough Safety Network, will be discussed.

Jannean Dean and Cliff Thomas will also speak on de-amalgamation later in the meeting.

The meeting coincides with the Regional Friendship Concert being held by the Combined Maryborough Probus Club in the City Hall.

About 220 people will be performing at the conference today.

