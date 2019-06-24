ROLLING COVERAGE: Everything you need to know on budget day

UPDATE:

THE Fraser Coast council has forecast a $902,000 surplus from its $335 million budget.

Speaking to a packed gallery at the Hervey Bay council chambers, mayor George Seymour said the "sound and responsible" budget included a zero per cent general rates rise and new incentives to improve community infrastructure.

All 11 councillors unanimously approved the budget.

The budget includes no new debt and is the second year in a row the council will be collecting the same total general rates as the previous year.

However, property owners impacted by State Government land valuations last year may still experience a rates rise.

Cr Seymour said these residents would still benefit from the council's rates capping policy, introduced last year to offset the increases.

Water and wastewater charges will also increase by about 2.5 per cent to help pay for upgrades to water treatment plants.

"This is a budget that seeks to strike the right balance between strong fiscal management and continuing to invest in the improved services and infrastructure our community needs," Cr Seymour said.

"We're living within our means and finding efficiencies within our operations to minimise the financial burden on our residents."

EARLIER (10:00AM):

GENERAL rates will be frozen and a record $119 million will be pumped into capital works in the Fraser Coast Regional Council's 2019-20 budget.

Mayor George Seymour will hand down the budget at the Hervey Bay council chambers at 10am today.

Of the $119 million for capital works, the council has allocated:

$23 million for major projects, including the renewing of the Hervey Bay Airport runway, the Maryborough administration building, Hervey Bay's new CBD and the Avion Aviation Precinct at the airport.

$1.4 million for better animal management equipment and more staff.

$900,000 to upgrade the region's aquatic centres and WetSide water park

$2.8 million for upgrades to cultural services, including upgrades to the Brolga Theatre and the region's library services

$40 million for road upgrades

$4.6 million to improve parks and gardens across the regions

More to come.