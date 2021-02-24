Menu
The second council meeting of the year is underway.
Council News

ROLLING COVERAGE: February council meeting underway

Carlie Walker
by
24th Feb 2021 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM
10.40AM

The council is discussing options for pump tracks on the Fraser Coast, with five potential sites picked out in Hervey Bay and eight in Maryborough.

Tavistock St Sport Precinct was the preferred location in the Bay and Anzac Park was the preferred location in Maryborough, but concerns were raised about the Maryborough location by Mayor George Seymour.

10.30AM

The council has unanimously voted to include the former Maryborough Baby Clinic on the Fraser Coast Local Heritage Register.

Ululah Lagoon's glory hole, known as Lions Fall, has also been added to the register.

10.20AM

A push to upgrade Burgess St in Tiaro has been discussed by the councillors.

A petition was submitted by Linda Harris regarding the upgrade.

A report from a council officer said the project was not included in the council's future Capital Works Program and was not considered a top priority.

10.15AM

The council is talking about petitions submitted by the public. 

One regards Toogoom rock wall and concerns that it could be causing damage to nearby beach in the form of erosion.

The petition has received 631 signatures. 

EARLIER

The second ordinary meeting of the year of Fraser Coast Regional Council is underway in Maryborough. 

The meeting is opening with a prayer.

