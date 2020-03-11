ROLLING COVERAGE: Final council meeting before election

The final meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council is underway ahead of the election later this month.

The final meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council is underway ahead of the election later this month. Carlie Walker

THE final meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council is underway ahead of the election later this month.

Fittingly, one of the first items on the agenda this morning is an induction and training program for new and continuing councillors.

10.15AM: The council members are talking over the training for elected members following the local government elections.

It would include instruction on legal and ethical responsibilities, effective meeting procedures, navigating the councils, a tour of council facilities, media and communications and an introduction to council from chief executive Ken Diehm.

Mr Diehm said a letter would be sent to all candidates asking them to allow time in their diaries for the training if they are elected.

There is discussion surrounding who will take the reins of disaster management with Councillor Rolf Light not contesting the election, especially with the threat of coronavirus.

Mayor George Seymour said the disaster committee was a capable and experienced group.

Mr Diehm said by default, whoever was elected mayor would be chair of the disaster management committee unless the choice was made to delegate the responsibility, as was the case with Cr Light because of his extensive experience with disaster management.

The motion was carried unanimously.

10.25AM: Next up for discussion is a proposal to enter into a new Trustee leader with the Model Engineers and Live Streamers Association over two buildings within Queens Park in Maryborough.

The motion was carried unanimously.

10.28AM: The council is voting on a round of Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Grants.

The program offers support to local sport and recreation organisations to assist with capital projects.

The grants are targeted at security, shade, water sustainability, canteens and critical repairs.

10.32AM: Both Councillor Stuart Taylor and Denis Chapman spoke in favour of the motion, which was carried unanimously.

10.34AM: Discussion is underway regarding the entryway at the former Maryborough Flour Mill.

The archway is heritage-listed but has structural damage and is potentially dangerous.

The proposal is for the demolition, relocation or removal of the archway.

According to the council report, there had been 18 submissions against the removal of the archway and none in support of its removal.

The council report said the Local Heritage Place Card stated the retention of the entrance archway and fence was essential.

It said the applicant had not provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate the archway and fence lack heritage significance.

The ultimate recommendation was that the request for demolition be refused.

The council unanimously voted to defer the decision at the applicant's request.

