ROLLING COVERAGE: More shade to be installed across Coast

11.45AM: More shade could be installed in public places across the Fraser Coast after a successful motion was unanimously passed by councillors.

Council will start seeking community feedback on specific community spaces where shade is required.

Councillor Paul Truscott said this was an opportunity for council to "show leadership" on being sun smart.

1100AM: Electrical issues and asbestos in Maryborough's council administration building will be addressed after councillors voted to approve the refurbishment.

It follows electrical issues and asbestos being discovered in the building following construction work in December 2017.

Experts will now undertake a feasibility assessment on the administration building to determine the scope of the works.

The motion was carried unanimously.

A temporary building has been opened at the Brolga Theatre in the meantime.

10:30AM: Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has called for a national anti-bullying summit to be held on the Fraser Coast, in support of the State Government's zero--tolerance approach to bullying.

Cr Loft asked his fellow councillors and the region's state and federal members to support to join them "in finding solutions."

"(Bullying) happens all across all sectors in our community, from the schoolyard to the corporate world," Cr Loft said.

"Starting from a young age, all children should learn how to recognise and handle bullying behaviours, and perpetrators need to know what they're doing is wrong and learn how to address their issues before their psychopathic traits become life-long patterns.

"I'm requesting your support for the council to lead the way to national change, and offer the Fraser Coast for a national anti-bullying summit involving the experts, governments, business leaders, communities, schools, parents, children and other stakeholders."

10:00AM: Good morning Fraser Coast, and welcome back to another year of exciting council activities!

We're bringing you live coverage of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's first ordinary meeting at the Hervey Bay chambers.

Today's meeting comes after CEO Ken Diehm outlined the drastic steps he's taking to transform the council's culture and reputation.

He's described the new TRAITS program as a "change strategy to improve engagement, productivity and efficiency" to all staff.

The program will be discussed at today's council meeting.

More updates to come.