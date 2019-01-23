ROLLING COVERAGE: New Hervey Bay admin centre to go ahead

UPDATE: AND that's a wrap! The council is into their confidential section.

To finish, the councillors passed a motion recommending the planting of more street trees in order to increase the "visual amenity" of the region's streets.

The planting of 100,000 trees has been recommended.

EARLIER (11.18): DANIEL Sanderson called it an "historic day" after the council voted to approve the EOIs for the new Hervey Bay administration building.

The move marks the first official movement of the council's Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan.

One minor amendment, moved by Stuart Taylor, was added to ensure the council does not consider buildings that require a lease.

Cr Taylor said this was to "not affect our bottom line" and would mean council could officially own the new space.

The call for EOIs was carried unanimously.

EARLIER (10.55AM): COUNCIL CEO Ken Diehm has revealed the council could consider finding an alternative site within the CBD or other buildings of significant heritage for the council's new administration building in Maryborough.

Speaking to councillors ahead the vote on the building's future, he said the objective of the report was to "provide the broadest possible information and advice on where the building should be" and allow council officers to look at all possible options.

The vote was carried unanimously.

The building's demolition is recommended in the report, along with a proposed relocation to an area within the CBD.

The building was closed after asbestos, electrical wiring problems and structural issues were detected as late as December 2017.

Denis Chapman compared the problem to "driving a car down the road and finding the motor is no good".

"We thought the air conditioning needed to be fixed in the building but when we really got into it and had a look behind the walls, it was in a lot worse condition than before," Cr Chapman said.

"At the moment with the way it's set up, with working staff not being there (in the CBD), it makes it hard on CBD businesses."

EARLIER (10.40AM): Forty minutes in and we're flying through the agenda this morning.

There's been a bit of debate about the remuneration levels to be given to the council.

A 2.1 per cent increase to remuneration levels for the mayor, deputy mayor and councillors has been carried unanimously.

The recommendations come from a report from the Local Government Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal's 2018 report.

All councils across Queensland are receiving the same increase.

David Lewis said it was important to consider the view that these "modest increases" would allow the councillors to serve in their full capacity.

Mayor George Seymour said Queensland is the only state in the country where a councillor role is considered a full-time job, while Stuart Taylor commended the council in having the "maturity" to consider the tribunal's view.

EARLIER (10.20AM): HERE'S a list of who spoke during today's public participation:

Michelle Kerr on issues identified with Tinnanbar Rd

Graham Wode on flooding in the Maryborough region

Owen Cronin on the development of immediate employment models by the council

EARLIER (10.15AM): GOOD morning Fraser Coast and welcome to the first council meeting of 2019!

Today is all about CBDs thanks to a number of significant motions due to get underway at the Hervey Bay chambers.

It looks like D-Day for the council's administration building, with councillors due to vote on a report recommending its demolition later in the meeting.

As previously revealed, the council will also vote on calling for expressions of interest for a new administration building in the Pialba precinct.

Other motions on remuneration, a sponsorship request for the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society and parks infrastructure and enhancement plans will also go to a vote.

Stay tuned for more updates through the meeting.