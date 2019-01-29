Menu
Kawungan State School prep Ella Christie with parents Paulene and Simon.
Kawungan State School prep Ella Christie with parents Paulene and Simon. Annie Perets

Education

First day of school goodbyes at gate

29th Jan 2019 7:55 AM
AS FAMILIES across the region prepare for the first day of school, we'll be with parents and preppies as they say goodbye at the gate.

Follow our rolling coverage from 8.30am Tuesday and Wednesday:

8.20am 

Noah Kennedy, 4, being taken to school by mum Valerie Humberdross 

Noah said he's a bit nervous going to school for the first time but mum Valerie said she's excited to see him start his first day and said he's always talked about going to school because of his brothers going ahead of him. 

8.45am 

There were plenty of tears from parents and children farewelling each other for the first day of school at Urangan Point State School.

But Kayla Brunckhorst is only giving it time before the tears come.

The Hervey Bay mum farewelled her daughter Tahnee Simpson, 5, off to school earlier this morning in the company of her older sister Kiera, 6, who is starting grade 2 today.

Ms Brunckhorst, who hails from Western Australia, said Tahnee was excited for her first day back at school.

"She's watched her sister go to Kindy in WA last year so she's been looking forward to this," Ms Brunckhorst said.

"I'm excited for her, knowing how she's looking forward to it.

"The school has got a really great system for its students here."

Tahnee Simpson, 5 (left), mum Kayla Brunckhorst and Kiera Simpson, 6. Tahnee is starting her first day at Urangan Point State School.
9.10am 

ELLA Christie excitedly prepared this morning for her first ever day of school.

Standing out from a sea of children at Kawungan State School with her bright blue hair ties, she was all smiles while stepping foot onto the campus.

She's not exactly sure on what's ahead for her in the education journey, but she is sure she will make a lot of new friends.

Her big brother went to Kawungan State School so Ella is excited to follow in his footsteps.

Parents Simon and Paulene, who waved their daughter goodbye, said it was a bittersweet occasion.

Kawungan State School prep Ella Christie with parents Paulene and Simon.
