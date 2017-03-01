ROLLING COVERAGE: Water usage in excess of 100mgl per week

EARLIER (10.50AM): Some alarming statistics have come through about water usage on the Fraser Coast, with the meeting's chair confirming that in excess of 100mgl per week is being lost through Lenthall's Dam.

"We felt it was prudent to bring restrictions on now because it ties in with what's happening with the rural community," Wide Bay Water chair Peter Care said.

"We're using double what we'd normally would be through the middle of winter.

"We've got to remember most of the water that we're using is going on gardens. Consideration needs to be made as a management tool from a restrictions point of view."

10.00AM: Good morning Fraser Coast, and welcome back to another exciting council meeting!

Public participation has wrapped up, with many following up about the controversial Bauple report tabled last meeting.

Bauple resident Mike Grounds opted to enact "a light-hearted skit" about "how to harmonise Bauple."

"We all understand that council and a number of Bauple hinterland people are bent on expunging the township from the face of the earth," he joked.

"There are dreamers who keep causing trouble by reminiscing about the old days when there was employment in Bauple. People were silly enough to work hard for a pitiful living. The working community pitched in on community projects and got things done with hardly any funding or grants."

Most councillors remained unmoved by the skit.

The report is due to be tabled in the ordinary meeting.

