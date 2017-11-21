Menu
ROLLING COVERAGE: First meeting of Hervey Bay candidates

The first Meet the Candidates forum for Hervey Bay is underway at Aquavue Cafe.
Blake Antrobus
by

7.40AM: CANDIDATES have been asked what they plan to do about the region's unemployment rate.

Mr Huxham has said he wants the decentralisation of more government services out to regional areas like Hervey Bay.

Ms Cameron said she wants to work with the TAFE and apprenticeship systems to bring more employment back, saying she wanted to see the system of jobseeker employment agencies go back to the old way of CES.

7.30AM: CHAMBER of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook has asked candidates what their specific plans for the region are.

Mr Tantari said he would use his experience to ensure the region's roads are built and schools and funding for schools and public hospitals is guaranteed.

Ms Dean said she would ensure there is accountability for all levels of government and said she would bring a progressive outlook for industry.

Mr Sorensen said he wanted to see a rehab centre for drug addicts built.

7.10AM: HERVEY Bay's Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first Meet the Candidates forum for Hervey Bay's state hopefuls.

This is the first time Hervey Bay's candidates have formally met on the campaign trail.

The LNP's Ted Sorensen, One Nation's Damian Huxham, Labor's Adrian Tantari, Independent candidate Jannean Dean and the Greens candidate Jenni Cameron are in attendance at Aquavue Cafe.

Topics:  fcelection hervey bay hervey bay chamber of commerce qldelection2017

