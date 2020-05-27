ROLLING COVERAGE: Fraser Coast council meeting underway

THE Fraser Coast council meeting is now underway at Maryborough City Hall.

The now familiar social distancing measures remain in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of items are before the council today for discussion.

10.20AM: The work of retiring state member Ted Sorensen has been recognised by Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour.

He said his time as a councillor, mayor and state member had brought much to the region, including Hervey Bay's airport.

Councillor Denis Chapman said Mr Sorensen was a quiet achiever and also acknowledged the contribution of his wife Jenny.

Councillor David Lee also acknowledged Mr Sorensen's wife and the team around him who supported him during his career.

Councillor David Lewis said he didn't think Mr Sorensen had ever lost an election.

"I'd like to pay tribute to the work his done for the community and certainly wish him and Jenny all the best in retirement."

Councillor Darren Everard also had praise for Mr Sorensen's

contribution to the community and said he hoped he enjoyed his retirement.

10.26AM: The councillors have voted unanimously to present the council with the minute of the Wide Bay Water and Waste Services Advisory Committee meeting held on May 8.

10.33AM: The issue of increased tree planting across the Fraser Coast is become discussed as part of the Open Resolutions Register.

A report has been prepared to provide the council with an update on the status of outstanding council resolutions and matters that have been left to "lie on the table".

10.43AM: The council is voting on changes to the council's informal meeting processes to improve accountability, openness, transparency, probity and integrity of the decision making process.

It has been passed unanimously.