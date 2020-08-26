ROLLING COVERAGE: Residents against 'toxic' burnouts

The council meeting in Maryborough on June 24.

10.40AM: ​Councillors are discussing the administration and staff accommodation strategy.

Cr Lee says it is important to get council office buildings is crucial to the management of the council.

10.30AM: Councillor Phil Truscott tabled a petition from more than 200 Tinana residents, asking for burnouts at Tinana Speedway to cease.

Cr Truscott made it clear the residents were not against the speedway itself, just the practice of burnouts because of the "toxic smoke" they generated.

10.25AM: Chief executive officer Ken Diehm is updating the council on what was covered in the public participation section of the meeting.

Speakers included Sarah Murphy who expressed concern with the condition of Toogoom Cane Rd.

Graeme Wode spoke about the need to preserve the former nursing clinic on the corner of Kent and Lennox streets.

Glen Miller spoke in support of the proposed Butchulla monument in Queens Park and provided an update on his application.

Rod Dudgeon spoke to his petition for a 50km/h past Point Vernon businesses.

10.20AM: Cr Everard declared a possible conflict of interest with the proposed placement of CCTV cameras at the Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club.

He said as the president of the club, there was a perceived conflict of interest, though he would not personally benefit from the camera being placed there.

Cr Seymour clarified the CCTV camera would not belong to the club and would be owned by the council.

The councillors voted there was no conflict of interest.

10.15AM: Councillor David Lewis declared a possible conflict of interest with a confidential item, relating to the awarding of a contract.

He said the person involved was a personal friend who helped with his election campaign.

Cr Lewis said he did not believe his association would stop him from voting in the public interest.

Cr Seymour moved that Cr Lewis did have a conflict of interest but that he would still be able to vote on the matter.

10.10AM: Councillor David Lee has declared a perceived conflict of interest with the audit and risk committee.

He said he was a former member of the committee and attended three meetings.

Cr Lee said he was of the view his former membership would not impact his decision making.

Mayor George Seymour moved that Cr Lee did not have a conflict and this was carried unanimously.

Cr Lee also declared a perceived conflict with an item relating to the RSL, saying he was a member of the RSL sub-branch.

He said he did not believe his membership would impact his decision making, saying he was not an executive member.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard asked for clarity around councillors being members of the RSL and whether this needed to be declared as a conflict.

Cr Seymour moved Cr Lee did not have a conflict and this was carried unanimously.

10AM: The council meeting has opened with an acknowledgment of country and a prayer from Reverend Wayne Schneider from the Apostolic Church of Queensland.

THIS month's meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council is underway.

It is being held at Maryborough City Hall.

The councillors are socially distanced and ready to debate the issues.