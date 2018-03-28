ROLLING COVERAGE: Funeral motion goes to council vote

10:00AM: GOOD morning Fraser Coast and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this month!

We're bringing you live coverage of the meeting from public participation to the meeting's closure in confidential.

Councillors will be voting on a range of issues, including finding suitable locations to hold memorial services in the region's parks and public spaces, deciding whether to re-allocate funding to dredge the Anembo Lake and finding parking solutions for the River Heads boat ramp.

We've started with public participation, where LG Ross Funerals owner Scott Harris has addressed the council over their motion on memorial services.

Mr Harris said he wanted clarification from the council and community to create "meaningful services" for Fraser Coast families.