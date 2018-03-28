Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton
Council News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Funeral motion goes to council vote

Blake Antrobus
by
28th Mar 2018 10:00 AM

10:00AM: GOOD morning Fraser Coast and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this month!

We're bringing you live coverage of the meeting from public participation to the meeting's closure in confidential.

Councillors will be voting on a range of issues, including finding suitable locations to hold memorial services in the region's parks and public spaces, deciding whether to re-allocate funding to dredge the Anembo Lake and finding parking solutions for the River Heads boat ramp.

We've started with public participation, where LG Ross Funerals owner Scott Harris has addressed the council over their motion on memorial services.

Mr Harris said he wanted clarification from the council and community to create "meaningful services" for Fraser Coast families.

Related Items

Show More
fccounci fccouncilmeet fraser coast regional council hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Stunning rates bungle: Judge tells council to pay up

Stunning rates bungle: Judge tells council to pay up

News Landmark decision created shock waves, but council fought back

Magistrate suspects serial thief has kleptomania

Magistrate suspects serial thief has kleptomania

Crime 'I believe some of this is beyond your control.'

Man, 19, takes law into his own hands and punches hoon

Man, 19, takes law into his own hands and punches hoon

Crime The act of vigilantism landed Joshua Steven Evans in court.

Alleged drink driving truckie speeds through school zone

Alleged drink driving truckie speeds through school zone

Crime He will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 18.

  • 28th Mar 2018 9:07 AM

Local Partners