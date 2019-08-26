Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSINESSES are closed and traffic is being diverted as emergency crews attend to a major gas leak in Maryborough's CBD.
BUSINESSES are closed and traffic is being diverted as emergency crews attend to a major gas leak in Maryborough's CBD.
Breaking

ROLLING COVERAGE: Gas leak emergency in Maryborough CBD

Boni Holmes
by
26th Aug 2019 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2pm: 

Evacuations have been ordered and an exclusion zone is in place, with people urged to avoid the area.

UPDATE 1.30pm: Physikal Sports Massage employee Courtney Alexander said the smell was "horrendous" when the gas first started leaking this morning.

Police informed staff to stay indoors and within 100metres and if it got worse they wound be evacuated.

They have since been told someone from the gas company has turned off the gas.

The business has cancelled appointments and home visits to their clients as a result.

EARLIER 1.15pm: 

BUSINESSES are closed and traffic is being diverted as emergency crews attend to a major gas leak in Maryborough's CBD.

Fraser Coast Chronicle reporter Boni Holmes, who is at the scene, described crews dousing the area with water.

Rust-coloured water is bubbling out of the ground.

Traffic is being diverted along Adelaide St and surrounds.

The PSPA declaration covers the area of Kent and Adelaide streets, Lennox, John and Ellena streets and the Woolworths carpark.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the area would be closed for up to six hours.

More information to come.

More Stories

gas leak maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    Time to remove remaining brumbies: conservationist

    premium_icon Time to remove remaining brumbies: conservationist

    News "I have seen the usual inane reports of the do-gooders..."

    OUR SAY: It's time for Hinkler Regional Deal to be signed

    premium_icon OUR SAY: It's time for Hinkler Regional Deal to be signed

    News It goes without saying that the same is wanted for Hervey Bay.

    IN COURT: 31 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 31 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today