ROLLING COVERAGE: Hervey Bay council meeting

The Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting in the Hervey Bay chambers on November 27. Jessica Lamb

10AM:

TODAY the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting is held in the council chambers in Hervey Bay.

Five people spoke during public participation for issues ranging from roads, to flood gauges and even a passionate submission by 10-year-old Urangan girl Iluka Clifton on banning aingle-use plastic straws at council events.

About a dozen people have turned up to observe the proceedings from the gallery.

The day began at 10am with a prayer from St Joesph Catholic Church in Hervey Bay's Friar Regimon Gervasis.

10.10AM:

Councillor Denis Chapman has been granted a leave of absence from November 26 2019 to November 28 2019 after the motion was carried unanimously.

Councillor Stuart Taylor is appearing by phone link.

All other councillors are present.

10.20AM:

Three petitions were referred to council CEO.

Councillor Rolf Light tabled one about building a 25m swimming pool in the Burrum heads Sports Reserve.

Councillor Darren Everard tabled one from residents of Parklands Estate in Wondunna with 37 signatures to increase signage on Doolong South Rd to raise awareness of injured wild life with animal welfare numbers, undertake review of speed limit on Doolong South Rd and also increasing street lighting along the road.