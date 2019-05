10AM: It's that time of the year again - the Fraser Coast Show has opened its doors on this wet Thursday morning and there will be plenty of events, shows, competitions and displays to impress the crowds.

Stay with the Chronicle throughout the day to see our rolling coverage of the event.

Tickets are available online.

Gates will open on both days from 9am to 9pm.

Head to frasercoastshow.com.au to book, and for more information.