ROLLING COVERAGE: July council meeting gets underway

COUNCIL MEETING: Fraser Coast councillors during their meeting in Maryborough. Blake Antrobus

NEW council administration buildings and a Local Disaster Coordination Centre are on the cards at today's council meeting in Maryborough.

This is the seventh ordinary meeting for 2019.

Fraser Coast councillors are set to discuss a packed agenda, which includes a feasibility report for a Local Disaster Coordination Centre, a response to a call for micro bats in Aldershot, a new "wayfinding and content management strategy" in partnership with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and the report from the Esplanade Community Panel.

New admin centres for Hervey Bay and Maryborough will be discussed in confidential.