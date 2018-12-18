ROLLING COVERAGE: Last council meeting for 2018

UPDATE (11.20AM): DAYMAN Park could become the location of a new model rail track as the council starts negotiations with the Hervey Bay Men's Shed.

Councillor Denis Chapman said staff had been liaising with the group for the past year to find a suitable location for the project.

"They aim to provide an additional recreational attraction for the region as well as gain an income that will help support group activities," Cr Chapman said.

Community consultation on leasing the Dayman Park building has involved mail drops, social media posts and two public information sessions in the park in October.

"If it goes ahead the council believes the project will work in harmony with other attractions across the region such as the model rain in Queens Park," Cr Chapman said.

EARLIER (10.45AM): A NEW council policy that makes investigations into alleged councillor complaints more thorough has been passed by the council.

The new policy, now required by law from the Department of Local Government, outlines methods for the investigation and determination of complaints about alleged inappropriate conduct of councillors.

Natural justice and the right to an early resolution are recognised in the policy.

The motion was carried 8-1, with Stuart Taylor voting against the motion.

EARLIER (10.00AM): GOOD morning Fraser Coast and welcome to the last council meeting for 2018.

New recommendations for the councillor complaint investigation policy, an inspection of the dog registration audit and a number of development applications are expected to headline today's meeting.

Councillors Rolf Light and Zane O'Keefe are absent from the meeting.

This will be the last council meeting for the year before the councillors break until 2019.

We've started with public participation, with John Duggan objecting to a development application in the Fraser Coaat and Graham Wode addressing flooding issues in Maryborough

Today's meeting also comes after an engineer's report revealed the Maryborough administration building had reached the end of its life.

More to come.