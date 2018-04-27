BY-ELECTION: Last Meet the Candidates forum in M'boro

Candidates are in the last forum before polling day.

UPDATE (8:00PM): A RESIDENT has asked what the candidates would do about making sure students in the area could develop an agricultural career, referencing the closure of a "state-of-the-art" agricultural farm closed by the council.

George Seymour said he would try to work out a pathway forward with the school in question.

Greg Schmidt echoed the previous statement but also said he would get the Maryborough and Hervey Bay MPs involved.

David Dalgleish said he believed there was "always a way around the problem" and said there was

Darren Everard said there was always a chance for questions involving building approvals to be taken on notice to find a solution.

EARLIER: CANDIDATES have been asked what they will do to change the perception that the current council is "Hervey Bay-centric."

Jannean Dean said the council needs to work together to change the perception.

"It comes from the collective team, in the whole council, and the community getting behind the council," she said.

David Dalgleish said the council needs to be more proactive about what projects were being delivered in the region.

Greg Schmidt said if people looked around the region, they would see the Works for Queensland signs everywhere.

"There needs to be education and council interaction... I'm here to unite the Fraser Coast," Mr Schmidt said.

George Seymour said he understood the perception and admitted the council hadn't had good communication over the last two years due to "focussing on internal issues."

"We need to draw a line in the sand and focus our energy into all the outer-lying areas," he said.

Darren Everard said it was a question that "annoyed the crap out of him."

"We've spent millions in Maryborough that no-one's noticed, you see the roadworks," he said.

EARLIER: CANDIDATES have been asked whether they support the development of the Sport Precinct in Nikenbah.

Darren Everard said it was "more than a Sport Precinct", reiterating it was a "transformational project for the future"

"The Fraser Coast needs a facility that can cater for big events," he said.

Greg Schmidt said he'd heard the negativity in Maryborough towards the project being located in Hervey Bay, but referenced the controversy surrounding the Brolga Theatre.

"It was all the names under the sun, but today there's hardly a person who's been to the Brolga for an event," he said.

"But you can't take it back."

Tony Pantlin said he stood by the decision to acquire the land, but said he wanted to see what the business case would say about the project.

"There is a business case being developed for the project, and if it does come forward there's a positive outcome for the Fraser Coast, then I'll support continued development for the Sport Precinct." he said.

David Dalgleish said he'd heard the arguments against the precinct, but said there was a "poor involvement" of sporting groups in the planning.

"What's wrong with the Maryborough fields? Maybe after 100 years they're getting tired, and we could have spent that money around the region to improve those facilities," Mr Dalgleish said.

Jannean Dean said she was the chief petitioner against the precinct and championed against the cause.

"As it developed, and we got closer, there was a loss of engagement, so no-one really knew where the money was coming from," she said.

"I would like to see it as a dual-purpose facility, so all Fraser Coast areas get quality value from it."

EARLIER: THE Fraser Coast's mayoral candidates are facing questions from the Maryborough community in the last Meet the Candidates forum before polling day.

Darren Everard, George Seymour, David Dalgleish, Tony Pantlin, Jannean Dean and Greg Schmidt are in attendance.

Paul Forst is absent.

In the first question for the evening, candidates have been asked what they will do for the region's outlying communities if elected mayor.

Darren Everard said he would make sure each outer-lying region would have a voice of its own and plugged the rollout of his 'Capabilites Fraser Coast' plan to drive community engagement.

"The best way forward is through strong community engagement... we're in this together as a partnership," he said.

George Seymour said the council had a number of initiatives for outlying areas of the region, including the Flying Gang, Mobile Customer Service unit and the council hosting meetings in areas like Howard and Poona.

Tony Pantlin said the council needed to close the loop and ensure the community could see where the region's money was being spent.

"What we have to do is bring people into our town, and make it attractive enough for them to want to invest here," Mr Pantlin said.

Jannean Dean said she "walked the talk" and spoke to the people of the region wherever she could, and would continue to do so.

"I hear their argument, I take it to council, I inundate them with emails," Ms Dean said.

"But there are a lot of people who don't have that luxury on the Fraser Coast. Some are still waiting for a return phone call or an email."