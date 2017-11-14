ROLLING COVERAGE: Maryborough candidates meet in Howard

6.55PM: Tim Thornton from Friends of the Burrum has asked the candidates whether they support the construction of a bridge over the Burrum River.

Independent Roger Currie said he would not support the issue until the sewerage issue in Howard was sorted out.

Mr Saunders said he could better spend the money on improving roads in the Maryborough electorate, saying he couldn't support "a silly bridge that saves 15 minutes on the road to Bundaberg."

Mr Hansen said it was "not the most important issue" for the electorate.

6.40PM: One attendee has asked the council for their thoughts on fracking in the electorate.

One Nation candidate James Hansen said there was no place for non-conventional gas extraction in Queensland.

Mr Hansen said he had been fighting for many years to have the Fraser Coast declared 'frack free' for years.

Independent Roger Currie said he would consider bringing up a private members bill to make the area CSG and fracking free if elected.

'6.30PM: THE first of the region's Meet the Candidates sessions is underway at the Burrum District Community Centre in Howard.

Maryborough candidates Bruce Saunders (Labor), Richard Kingston (LNP), James Hansen (One Nation) and Roger Currie (Independent) are addressing voters over their plans to improve the Maryborough electorate if they are elected on November 25.

Greens candidate Craig Armstrong is not in attendance.

