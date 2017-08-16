28°
ROLLING COVERAGE: Mayor apologises to council for misconduct

Blake Antrobus
| 16th Aug 2017 10:00 AM Updated: 1:33 PM

1.30PM: Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has formally apologised at council after a review panel upheld a complaint of misconduct against him.

Watch our video for the full speech.

12:25PM: SPARKS have erupted between councillors over whether they will refer Cairns MP Rob Pyne to the parliamentary ethics committee over an email leak.

A motion to refer Mr Pyne to the ethics committee, and further refer the matter to the Minister for Local Government and the Attorney General for their consideration was carried 6-3.

(Councillors Anne Maddern and James Hansen were absent from the meeting).

Cr David Lewis said the motion was to address the recent actions of Mr Pyne in parliament.

"It's a clear breach of the guidelines under parliament's standing orders," Cr Lewis said.

"But it may not amount to a breach that can be actioned."

Cr Stuart Taylor said the documents cause great concern to the proper functioning of council.

He penned a citizen's right of reply to table with the resolution.

"These matters should have been dealt with in the organisation...there's no indication how this meets the PID test or the Act," Cr Taylor said.

But the motion didn't strike a chord with other councillors, with Cr Denis Chapman saying the public deserved to know what was happening in council.

"I wonder why there's a group of councillors that are going at Rob Pyne for tabling the document which would virtually not be fabricated," Cr Chapman said.

"It's a bit of a witch hunt."

11.05AM: SCARNESS' floodlights have survived another council meeting, after the council voted to defer the proposal for more community consultation.

The proposal faced rejection at Wednesday's meeting, with council documents outlining the potential impact on loggerhead turtle hatchlings along the foreshore.

But Cr Denis Chapman said he wanted the decision deferred until more consultation was undertaken.

"We need to sit back and consider this again... we want to encourage the community to move along together and use what we've got," Cr Chapman said.

The motion to defer was carried unanimously.

10.30AM: A NEW Telco tower on Tavistock St has been given the tick of approval by the council.

The application for the facility, which includes a 25m monopole with eight remote radio units will be installed near the sports fields along Tavistock St.

The motion was carried unanimously.

Cr Stuart Taylor was absent from the vote due to a perceived conflict of interest with his work with sporting groups in the area.

Cr Darren Everard said it was interesting to see the "lack of complaints" about the tower.

10:00AM: GOOD morning Fraser Coast, and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this year!

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft will make a public apology in today's meeting after a review panel upheld a misconduct allegation against him.

Councillors are also set to refer Cairns MP Rob Pyne to the parliamentary ethics committee after the tabling of a confidential email in parliament last week.

We'll bring you more updates as the meeting progresses.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast regional council

