ROLLING COVERAGE: Meet the Candidates forum in M’boro

The crowd gathered at Maryborough City Hall for the Meet the Candidates forum.

The crowd gathered at Maryborough City Hall for the Meet the Candidates forum.

COUNCIL candidates from across the Maryborough divisions have gathered at Maryborough City Hall to state their case for election.

Several candidates have already attended meet the candidate events at Tiaro and Howard.

6.05PM: The forum is underway with mayoral candidate Jannean Dean is opening the event with an address, vowing to continue to fight for ratepayers.

She outlined her achievements, including fighting to keep Pialba Memorial Hall in its current location.



Ms Dean also spoke of her battle against the Sports Precinct.

She said fighting for opportunities for the region's children was close to her heart.

Ms Dean said she was committed to doing the best for the community.

"Whether I'm elected or not I will still be there holding the council to account," she said.

6.11PM: Mayor George Seymour now has the stage, talking about how he was able to unite a divided council and address the dysfunction.

He said two years ago at the mayoral by-election, it had been about achieving stability, now it was about maintaining stability.

Cr Seymour spoke of the employment opportunities that were on the horizon, including the munitions factory, and the projects that had been achieved, including the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial.

"It the happiness and wellness of our community that has to be the focus," he said.

6.15PM: Division 1 Candidate Joel Mullen is making an argument for change and for bringing the community together.

He said the community could either stick with what it had been doing or try something different and innovative.

Division 1 Councillor James Hansen has taken the stage, talking about the upgrades to roads, parks and drainage that had been achieved under his watch.

He said when voting for James Hansen it says a vote for commonsense.

Cr Hansen said he continued to fight for necessary infrastructure instead of pie in the sky projects.

6.21PM: Division 2 candidate Chris Dale is addressing the crowd.

He commended Division 2 councillor Anne Maddern for her work in the region and said his focus would be on roads and development.

Mr Dale said more work was needed on roads throughout Division 2, especially those that had heavy traffic.

He said development needed to be encouraged in the area.

"Tinana has a lot of potential growth in it," he said.

6.26PM: Division 2 candidate Phil Truscott is outlining his diverse background, from financial planning to working in the music industry.

He also reflected on his achievements during his time as Division 2 councillor before Ms Maddern claimed the seat at the last election.

He also spoke on the importance of maintaining roads.

Mr Truscott said he intended to have three offices, in Tiaro, Glenwood and Tinana.

6.35PM: An art competition, more trees and more welcome signs.

That's Division 2 councillor James Miller's vision for the community.

He said he was keen to explore ways to bring people to the Fraser Coast.

The idea of an annual art competition with a large major prize centred on Maryborough was one of his ideas to bring visitors to the area.

Incumbent councillor Paul Truscott said he had made himself as available as possible to his constituents.

Bringing RVs into Maryborough, Mary Poppins traffic lights and installing footpaths had been among his top achievements, he said.

Keeping parks to a high standard was also one of his priorities, he said.

A sun smart strategy was also important for the region, he said.

Cr Truscott said it wasn't just about strategic planning but also about caring for residents and their issues.