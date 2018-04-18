ROLLING COVERAGE: Meet your mayoral candidates
7.30AM: CANDIDATES have been asked how they would unify "a fractured and divided region" if they were elected mayor.
Mr Pantlin said he would be a proud and passionate mayor and would work to address the unemployment and relevant social issues.
Mr Seymour said the Fraser Coast needed a leader who could unite the region.
Mr Forst said he holds no allegiance to anybody and would try to make the Fraser Coast a better place for everybody to leave.
Mr Everard said he would be a "respectful mayor" and wanted to work on "transformational projects" that would bring the region forward.
7.05AM: Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates forum for the upcoming mayoral by-election at Arkarra Tea Gardens.
George Seymour, Darren Everard, Tony Pantlin, Greg Schmidt and Paul Forst are answering questions from voters on a range of issues.
The candidates have introduced themselves and given background on how they came to be involved in politics.
More to come.