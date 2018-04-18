Menu
The Labor opposition in the Brisbane City Council is pushing for compulsory preferential voting at local elections.
ROLLING COVERAGE: Meet your mayoral candidates

Blake Antrobus
by
18th Apr 2018 7:09 AM

7.30AM: CANDIDATES have been asked how they would unify "a fractured and divided region" if they were elected mayor.

Mr Pantlin said he would be a proud and passionate mayor and would work to address the unemployment and relevant social issues.

Mr Seymour said the Fraser Coast needed a leader who could unite the region.

Mr Forst said he holds no allegiance to anybody and would try to make the Fraser Coast a better place for everybody to leave.

Mr Everard said he would be a "respectful mayor" and wanted to work on "transformational projects" that would bring the region forward.

7.05AM: Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates forum for the upcoming mayoral by-election at Arkarra Tea Gardens.

George Seymour, Darren Everard, Tony Pantlin, Greg Schmidt and Paul Forst are answering questions from voters on a range of issues. 

The candidates have introduced themselves and given background on how they came to be involved in politics.

More to come.

    Local Partners