ROLLING COVERAGE: Complaints process could be changed

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Blake Antrobus
by

11.30AM: The council has flagged potential changes to its complaints management policy.

A motion calling for the management policy to consider "natural justice" in the complaints policy and allow a councillor subject to a complaint to have the opportunity to respond to the allegations, has passed the council.

10:50AM: A petition calling for a referendum on the separation of the Maryborough region from Hervey Bay and stopping development on the Sports Precinct has been voted down by councillors.

Councillors voted unanimously to deny the petition.

Cr Rolf Light said the potential de-amalgamation would cost an enormous amount of money.

10:20AM: A draft master plan for the Fraser Coast's parks will be uploaded to the council's website.

Council documents reveal plans for a new Japanese Garden along the Mary River, an expansion to the bush tucker garden in the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens and refurbishments to parts of Ululah Park, among others.

The resolution was carried unanimously.

Councillor Darren Everard said it was a great initiative to put the plans out for public consultation.

The draft plans will be uploaded to the council's website.

10:00AM: Good morning Fraser Coast and welcome back to another exciting meeting for this month!

Today's meeting follows revelations the council could owe three years' worth of invalid rates to ratepayers because, since 2014-15, it failed to pass a separate resolution to levy its rates and charges during its annual budget meetings.

Councillors will also vote on a draft parks master plan that will be put up for community feedback.

We've started with public participation, where Allan Fuary raised concerns about part of a Maryborough road being sealed near Riverside Christian College.

More to come.

fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast regional council

Fraser Coast Chronicle

