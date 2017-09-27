ROLLING COVERAGE: CEO confirms Cr mail trays were breached

11.40AM: FRASER Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm has confirmed there have been two instances where councillor mail trays have been accessed without permission.

Councillor Stuart Taylor raised the question in his motion about secure mail trays at today's meeting.

Posing two questions to Mr Diehm, Cr Taylor asked if the Mr Diehm if he was aware of any incidents that raises concerns of the security of documents in councillor trays and whether he had feedback on public access to council chambers and the need for better security for the mail trays.

Cr Paul Truscott said he was one of the councillors whose mail tray was unlawfully accessed.

11.20AM: THE development application for Urangan has been deferred by councillors.

Council will revisit the application at the next meeting.

11:00AM: A DEVELOPMENT application for fifty new lots in Urangan is being discussed by the council.

The application proposes the redevelopment of one lot of land into fifty lots located at 68-72 Emerald Park Wy, Urangan.

As part of the development, all vegetation will be removed across the site.

Councillor David Lewis raised concerns about the development, saying council needed to undertake further discussion with the applicant regarding vegetation removal.

Councillors are debating whether to delay the proposal.

10:20AM: A HERVEY Bay anti-mosque group has lodged a petition to the council calling for the closure of an Islamic prayer hall.

The petition, which has garnered 1173 signatures, was tabled by CEO Ken Diehm.

"This site was zoned as a place of worship in 1979 when the area was semi-rural but now it is a residential area," the petition reads.

"An updated Impact Assessment and no Public Consultation was undertaken when the property was recently purchased.

"Therefore, an Islamic Prayer Hall is not conducive with the residential zoning it has been given."

10:00AM: Good morning Fraser Coast, and welcome back to another council meeting for this month!

Today is sure to be an exciting meeting, with five people having spoken in public participation.

Jannean Dean requested the council conduct two referendums: one to stop further development of the Sports Precinct until the community "has their say" and another on the de-amalgamation of Maryborough, Tiaro and Woocoo shires from Hervey Bay.

Carol Packer raised concerns of about paying entrance fees to the aquatic centres, saying council needed to reconsider their fees.

A petition from a Hervey Bay anti-mosque group, asking for the closure of an Islamic prayer hall on Tooth St, will be presented later today.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft will also make his third apology after a tribunal upheld a misconduct complaint earlier this month.

Councillor Rolf Light is absent from the meeting.