ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier addresses questions at M'boro RSL

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the town hall at Maryborough RSL.

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

7.32PM: Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has made a short statement thanking the Premier for coming to the region.

The question and answer portion of the evening has ended to huge applause for the Premier.

7.30PM: A man has brought up the issue of recycling.

Ms Palaszczuk has mentioned that the possibility of a paper recycling plant was being investigated and it could be built "somewhere in the region", attracting huge cheers.

7.25PM: A woman says "we need our hospital back".

She told the Premier of having to travel to hospital in Brisbane because her children are sick.

She said time-wise and financially it was impacting on her family.

The Premier said to give the government time as they have only been in power for two and a half years.

She said investments were being made in hospitals in the region, both in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Ms Palaszczuk invited the woman to have a chat with the ministers after the meeting to discuss her situation.

7.22PM: The Premier has spoken about the letter sent from Minister Furner to Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft last week in a response to a question about the council.

The letter warned the Mayor that he could be suspended or removed because of ongoing issues regarding repeated inappropriate conduct and misconduct.

"You don't get much more serious than that," she said.

A member of the crowd shouted "the mayor should be sacked," to which the Premier replied "elections are good for that too".

7.20PM: A man has raised concerns regarding the Cashless Debit Card that the Federal Government could introduce in the Hinkler electorate.

The Premier said her priority was to find people employment and provide skills and training to help them achieve that goal.

"There is dignity in having a job. There is dignity in work. We should not be treating people like second-class citizens," she said.

7.18PM: A woman has asked whether the Adani mine is going ahead.

The Premier said the project will generate jobs and will go ahead with strict environmental protections.

7.15PM: A man is asking Annastacia Palaszczuk about the water security issues that are of huge importance on the Fraser Coast if developments are to go forward.

He said a business wants to invest tens of millions in the region, but needs water security.

She has pledged to continue to work with the business. The Premier added that Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders was especially committed to resolving the region's water security concerns.

7.10PM: Jeannette Maynes had brought up the backflow fees charged by council, which she said need to be refunded.

The Premier says it is a council issue, but Local Government Minister Mark Furner would ask council about the issue.

7.05PM: A man has brought up his concerns regarding electricity rebates in Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk said there was increased access to electricity rebates, but the challenge was letting people know about it.

7PM: A woman has told the Premier that a maternity unit is needed at Maryborough Hospital, especially for when it floods.

She says that farm land should not be sold to people or businesses living overseas.

Premier Palaszczuk has welcomed the woman to have a chat with a Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Minister for Health Cameron Dick regarding that issue.

The woman has been directed to talk to Leeanne Enoch, Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy and Minister for Small Business, in regards to her concerns regarding the second issue.

6.50PM: Toogoom resident Norm Hoffman has raised concerns regarding the rock wall in the town.

The Premier said there was some suggestion that it was a Local Government issue.

Mr Hoffman said it was a state issue.

She promised to get to the bottom of the situation and get back to him.

6.45PM: A man in the crowd has asked about what is happening in the future Maryborough Hospital and was met with defeaning applause.

The Premier answered by telling him that the Labor Government has committed $10 million to the hospital and restore the pathology unit which was shutdown by Campbell Newman's government.

EARLIER: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is at Maryborough RSL answering a range of questions during a town hall meeting.

She has addressed those gathered with an opening statement and is now taking questions from the crowd.

The Premier thanked Maryborough for a warm welcome to the region.