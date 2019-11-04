ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier and Cabinet visit Maryborough

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is in Maryborough this week.

THE state's most powerful political leaders have gathered in Maryborough this morning for a Regional Community Cabinet meeting.

The council chambers at Maryborough City Hall are playing host to the leaders, with plenty of additional police and security present in the city centre for the occasion.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to speak to media later this morning.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the visit from the Cabinet and Ms Palaszczuk would put a spotlight on the region.