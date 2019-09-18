ROLLING COVERAGE: Redheads rallied in park for new festival

People of all ages have gathered in Queenspark.

People of all ages have gathered in Queenspark.

UPDATE 7.45AM:

Today Show host Lara Vella is surrounded in a sea of red.

The TV personality said it was great to see the town come out in such numbers to back the potential festival.

Vella said she think the town has a good chance to win the competition.

UPDATE 7.30AM:

The community members are gathered getting ready for the main event here today, the parade of redheads.

People are dressed head to toe in red to match their fiery hair.

People who don't naturally have red hair have joined the celebrations with the help of coloured hair spray or bright wigs.

EARLIER 7.10AM:

REDHEADS from across the region have joined Today Show weather reporter Lara Vella in Queens Park.

Maryborough's proposal to host a Festival of Redheads has been list as a finalist in Wot If's festival competition taking on the Festival of snags in Mudgee, Festival of Mangos in Bowen and the Festival of Wheat, Wool and Wine at the Clare Valley.

People of all ages have been gathered around the rotunda since 5.30 this morning hoping to convince Australia to vote in favour of the redheaded gathering.