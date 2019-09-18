Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People of all ages have gathered in Queenspark.
People of all ages have gathered in Queenspark.
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Redheads rallied in park for new festival

18th Sep 2019 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.45AM: 

Today Show host Lara Vella is surrounded in a sea of red. 

The TV personality said it was great to see the town come out in such numbers to back the potential festival.

Vella said she think the town has a good chance to win the competition.

UPDATE 7.30AM:

The community members are gathered getting ready for the main event here today, the parade of redheads.

People are dressed head to toe in red to match their fiery hair. 

People who don't naturally have red hair have joined the celebrations with the help of coloured hair spray or bright wigs.

EARLIER 7.10AM:

REDHEADS from across the region have joined Today Show weather reporter Lara Vella in Queens Park. 

Maryborough's proposal to host a Festival of Redheads has been list as a finalist in Wot If's festival competition taking on the Festival of snags in Mudgee, Festival of Mangos in Bowen and the Festival of Wheat, Wool and Wine at the Clare Valley.

People of all ages have been gathered around the rotunda since 5.30 this morning hoping to convince Australia to vote in favour of the redheaded gathering.

competition festival redhead wotif
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Top 50 fastest growing QLD schools revealed

    premium_icon Top 50 fastest growing QLD schools revealed

    Education Enrolments at Queensland’s fastest growing schools have jumped by up to 4000 per cent in just five years. SEE HOW YOUR CHILD’S SCHOOL COMPARES | FULL LIST

    Search enrolment growth for every QLD school

    premium_icon Search enrolment growth for every QLD school

    Education How some schools have grown by more than 500 students

    Fraser Coast's fastest growing schools revealed

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's fastest growing schools revealed

    Education Why families choose the schools that are booming

    Much-needed rain not expected to reach Coast

    premium_icon Much-needed rain not expected to reach Coast

    News 'It will be confined to the coastal regions.'