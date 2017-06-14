ROLLING COVERAGE: Council gives mobi-mats tick of approval

11:40AM: BEACH access is about to get a lot easier on the Coast, with expressions of interest for the beach mobi-mats going out to community organisations.

The mats were first rolled out on the Coast in 2016, and were trialed again in 2017.

Council has called for expressions of interest to allow community groups to better manage the rollout of the mats, as council staff are unable to manage them on weekends and public holidays.

Cr Chapman said it was a great asset for the community.15

"It not only helps those in wheelchairs, but it helps the elderly who can't get across the sand," he said.

Cr Maddern said it was a great facility for the community that would benefit those who wanted to manage it.

11:30AM: COUNCILLORS have just adopted their schedule of fees and charges for the 2017/18 financial year, just ahead of budget month.

Cr Chapman said it was a much-needed review, given it allowed people to examine the different charges associated with setting up businesses in the region.

"This is a step in the right direction...it's all about looking at our fees and charges," he said.

"This review we've done here...lines up with the budget."

10:40AM: THE Fraser Coast Fishing Alliance has made submissions to the council to help protect the Great Sandy Marine Park, ahead of a government review of the area.

The current review will be completed by September, after the State Government granted a 12-month extension to the process.

President of the alliance Scott Mitchell said there was one particular area of the park that was not fully protected - something the group wants to change.

He said the Great Sandy Area was unique to the Fraser Coast, and it thus needed to be protected.

"I hope you're all aware of the value and significance of recreational fishing on the Fraser Coast...the Great Sandy Area does not exist anywhere else in the region.

"This should be a true conservation area."

10:00AM: Good morning Fraser Coast, and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this month!

The recent happenings on the Seafront Oval could come to a head at today's meeting, and the Sport Precinct could have tenders announced once the matter reaches a resolution in confidential.

RELATED: Important items for Wednesday's meeting

We'll be bringing you live updates through the meeting.