COUNCIL MEETING: New shorebird protection program approved

UPDATE (11:55AM): A motion to change the operating hours of a medical centre in Urangan has been carried by councillors.

The Medical Centre between Toni St and Hammond St in Urangan proposed to extend their hours from 8am-9pm Monday to Friday, as well as including an expansion of the building.

Following a lengthy debate over the original proposal, an amended motion limiting the hours from 8am-6pm was passed 6-5.

Councillors Paul Truscott, Zane O'Keefe, Darren Everard, Rolf Light and George Seymour voted against the proposal.

EARLIER (11:00AM): A PLAN to protect migratory shorebirds on the Fraser Coast will go to public consultation after a unanimous vote at today's meeting.

Councillors agreed to review the conditions of existing dog off-leash areas and create new prohibited off-leash areas to protect the birds.

The council will also make a submission to the Local Law review to make it an offence to disturb the birds.

Councillor David Lewis said residents would have the opportunity to provide input into the process.

"It means we can start the awareness process now and look at issues like signage from the get go," Cr Lewis said.

Council documents reveal disturbance from pedestrians and off-leash dogs are the greatest threat to the birds on the Fraser Coast.



"Populations of many migratory shorebirds in Australia have significantly declined, with long term monitoring showing a 73% reduction in overall numbers between 1983 and 2006 and a recent national analysis revealing significant declines for 12 of 19 species studied," the documents read.

EARLIER (10:00AM): GOOD morning Fraser Coast and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this month!

Acting mayor Darren Everard is chairing the meeting in George Seymour's absence.

An assortment of agenda items, ranging from protection of migratory bird roosts on the Fraser Coast to medical centre expansion applications are set to be voted on by councillors in today's meeting.

RELATED: Councillors to vote to protect migratory shorebirds

Another development item concerning the new Hervey Bay CBD will be discussed in confidential.

Stay tuned for more updates as the meeting progresses.