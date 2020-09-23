ROLLING COVERAGE: September meeting of council underway

11AM: The council has voted 6-4 to change the named of the Burrum District Community Centre to the Howard District Community Centre.

It come after the council consulted with the community, asking if the residents of the township would like to rename the Burrum District Community Centre in Howard in honour of the late local legend Mal Chard.

This was suggested by Cr James Hansen, who at a recent meeting put forward the idea of getting public comment on posthumously honouring the Howard community volunteer and 2005 Hervey Bay Citizen of the Year.

But the feedback revealed while a name change was supported, it was not in favour of naming the centre after Mr Chard.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said he would like to see further consultation with the community as renaming the centre the Howard District Community Centre had come up in the process of asking the community to give feedback on another name.

He also said the name, Burrum, was a historical one that had been used in the region.

However ultimately the council voted to adopt the new name, the Howard District Community Centre.

10:40AM: The council is discussing the naming of of the Maryborough Airport access road.

Initially it was proposed the access road be named after Clifton Cornall, an English-born man who enlisted in the RAAF in World War II and at the start of the African campaign was sent to Kumalo in Bulawayo.

In October 1941, a bomb exploded under the cockpit of the P40 Kittyhawk Aircraft he was flying.

It crashed, leaving him with extensive leg injuries.

He was captured by Italian soldiers, spent 18 months in an Italian hospital, was swapped for other prisoners and repatriated to Egypt in 1943.

It was decided that Mr Cornall had done his part for the war effort, so he had been sent home to Australia to recover, placed on general flying duties in Parkes and then sent to Maryborough.

Two days after arriving on January 11, 1944, he died when engine failure brought down the plane he was piloting.

But during public consultation, Frank Lawrence was suggested as another option for the naming of the access road.

Mr Lawrence was Maryborough's most decorated World War II veteran and his flight to drop foodstuffs and other vital supplies to the starving residents of Rotterdam, The Netherlands on 3 May 1945.

Frank Lawrence was born in Maryborough in 1919 and attended Maryborough Central School and Grammar School before working at Horsburgh's Department store.

He enlisted in the Army, but applied for Air Force training, receiving his wings in 1942.

He went on to complete 34 operational missions in heavy bombers.

Towards the end of the war, Squadron Leader Lawrence and his 460 Squadron colleagues participated in Operation Manna to deliver much-needed supplies to the starving Dutch.

Hundreds of allied aircraft took part in the operation with 460 Squadron alone dropping more than 340,000 kilograms of foodstuffs - the Dutch were forever grateful.

After the war, Frank returned to Maryborough, where he married his wife Audrey and raised three children.

It was unanimously decided the access road be named for Mr Lawrence, while Hangar North Rd will be named for Mr Clifton.

EARLIER: The September meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council is underway.

The meeting is being held at Maryborough City Hall, with social distancing in place to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Public participation was held earlier on Wednesday morning, with the monthly meeting now underway.