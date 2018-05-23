ROLLING COVERAGE: M'boro river boardwalk to be demolished

UPDATE (11AM): THE Maryborough River Boardwalk will be demolished after concerns were raised about its quality at Wednesday's meeting.

It follows concerns being raised about the boardwalk's suitability by community members.

Council documents reveal one of the concrete supports has been completely sheared through and cannot provide support.

Timber joists have also been split due to the deck's fixing.

Councillors voted unanimously to demolish the deck.

Councillor Paul Truscott moved an amendment to have the council investigate options for future replacement via grant funding.

EARLIER (10.45AM): DARREN Everard has been voted the Fraser Coast's new deputy mayor in a unanimous vote at Wednesday's meeting.

Today is councillor George Seymour's first meeting since he was elected mayor of the Fraser Coast earlier this month.

Today is councillor George Seymour's first meeting since he was elected mayor of the Fraser Coast earlier this month.

Councillors could elect the region's new deputy mayor in today's meeting and will consider a new structural assessment for the Maryborough river boardwalk.

Councillor James Hansen is not in attendance due to illness.

We'll provide rolling coverage of the events as they happen.