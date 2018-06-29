ROLLING COVERAGE: Tobruk sunk of Coast

The ex-HMAS Tobruk is ready to be scuttled.

The ex-HMAS Tobruk is ready to be scuttled. Alistair Brightman

WELCOME to our rolling coverage of the eagerly awaited scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Scuttling was due to begin at 10am however it was delayed twice - once to 11am and again to 11.20am.

About 80 vessels of all sizes have arrived to watch the historic event from the 500m exclusion zone.

UPDATE 12.30pm

AS OF 12.02pm, the ex-HMAS Tobruk has officially been sunk.

Fraser Coast Chronicle's chief photographer Alistair Brightman was on scene during the scuttling and said it took about 40 minutes for the vessel to disappear.

The vessel turned on its side before it dropped below to oceans surface.

More to come.