Council meeting today in Maryborough.
Council meeting today in Maryborough. Jessica Lamb
ROLLING COVERAGE: Today's council meeting in Maryborough

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Oct 2019 10:16 AM
TODAY the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting is held in the council chambers in Maryborough,  

Dozens of people have turned up to participate and observe the proceedings with a strong presence from the Hervey Bay Esplanade Community Panel involved in the pdeliberative democracy project.  

The day began at 10am with a condolence motion in memory of the 25th anniversary of the 12 Maryborough residents that died in the Boondall Bus tragedy. 

A condolence motion was then from councillor Anne Maddern honouring Bevan Whittaker.  

Cr Maddern described Mr Whittaker, whose funeral is this afternoon, as a "pillar of the community" who will live on with his name included in Maryborough's walk of achievement.  

Councillor Denis Chapman, who knew Mr Whittaker through business and the community, said Mr Whittaker was a person "who never said something can't be done".  

"His nickname was 'Bomber', that's how he would come in to land the plane, like a bomber. We tried to teach him differently but he said thats how he liked it," Cr Chapman said.  

Both motiosn passed unanimously and the meeting stood for a minutes silence for each.

10.10am: Cr Chapman moved a motion to extend the Hervey Bay Men's Sheds lease, seconded by Cr O'Keefe. 

Cr Chapmans said the group are highly advanced with their project to have miniature trains in Dayman Park and already have three trains donated.

The motion passed unanimously.

10.20am: The draft of the Regional Arts Development Fund community funding guidelines passed unanimously.

10.30am: 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

