ROLLING COVERAGE: Today's Fraser Coast council meeting

A council meeting is being held in Maryborough.

10.57AM: Councillor George Seymour has made a motion to recognise the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the first South Sea Islanders brought to Maryborough.

To recognise the anniversary, Mr Seymour moved to make funds available through the council discretionary funds, light Maryborough City Hall and the Pialba Seafront Oval trees blue, yellow and green, the colours of their flag and to fly the ASSI flag at Maryborough City Hall and Tavistock St for the week of November 6 to 10.

The motion was carried unanimously.

10.55AM: The council has voted to adopt the council policy dealing with unauthorised vegetation damage on council land.

10.52AM: The council has unanimously approved a consultancy to examine animal refuge/pound options.

10.50AM: The motion regarding the development permit has been withdrawn, with councillors saying more information is needed.

10.45AM: Councillor George Seymour says he isn't happy voting on the issue when he isn't sure how the cinema fits into the planning scheme.

10.40AM: Concerns have been raised by a Stockland representative regarding a new development in Hervey Bay.

The council is deciding on the application of a development permit - material change of use - extension to existing shopping centre (shops, food and drink outlet and cinema) at Bay Drive, Beach Rd and Central Avenue.

Councillor Stuart Taylor is raising concerns regarding the cinema and whether it should be considered part of the shopping complex.

10.30AM: A vote was undertaken to change the date of the next ordinary council meeting to Thursday rather than Wednesday with the meeting to be held in Poona.

Carried unanimously.

10.25AM: The council is discussing the Organisational Performance Report prepared by CEO Ken Diehm.

The report includes information on animal registration numbers as well as updated financial information regarding the council.

Carried unanimously.

10AM: The September 6 ordinary meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council is about to start, with the Chronicle bringing you live updates from today's meeting in Maryborough.

We've had public participation so far, with concerns voiced about a new development in Hervey Bay that is set to be voted on today.

Concerns were also raised about the possible introduction of the Cashless Debit Card in the Hinkler electorate.