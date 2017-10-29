ROLLING COVERAGE: What you need to know about the election

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has officially announced the state election.

Queensland will go to the polls on November 25, with the premier addressing party faithful at party function in Brisbane's west just minutes ago, promising a strong future for the Sunshine State.

"I'm asking Queenslanders for their support so my government can continue the job we started," she said.

Earlier Ms Palaszczuk visited Government House to issue the writ for the election.

Acting Governor Chief Justice Catherine Holmes granted the Premier's request for a writ to be issued for the general election.

Labor's Bruce Saunders and LNP's Ted Sorensen currently hold the seats of Maryborough and Hervey Bay.