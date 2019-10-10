ROLLING COVERAGE: Will Bay boy capture Bachelorette's heart?

8.50PM:

So Mitch has made it through another night! And all we had to do was pluck a chicken and kick out a councilman.

Until next time peeps!

8.47PM:

Angie. Proving not all heroes wear capes.

Or maybe it was Jess who proved that?

8.45PM:

Angie: Don't (cluck) with my sisterhood!

Australia:

I love Angie. You go girl. #BacheloretteAU — Jess Lamb (@JLambella) October 10, 2019

8.43PM:

This is a family-friendly forum, so we can't tell you what the King of Noosa just called Angie.

But it rhymes with itch.

And witch.

Ditch?

Methinks it's time for the caped crusader to go home.

Love that these guys are calling it out. #BacheloretteAU — OsherGünsberg(@oshergunsberg) October 10, 2019

8.40PM:

The King of Noosa hit on his producer.

And his make up artist.

Maybe a bar tender or two?

No man who wears a cape on special occasions should be this sexually confident.

8.35PM:

Angie just found out Warwick ghosted her.

Actually he chickened her, which is a totally different thing.

8.30PM:

No one puts baby in a corner. No one dresses Warwick like a chicken.

8.20PM:

Turns out the King of Noosa is also the King of Sleaze.

He's giving politicians everywhere a bad name.

8.10PM:

Whiny Warwick doesn't want to dress up as a chook.

That's a bit fowl.

We don't think Angie will be too pleased when she hears he chickened out.

Before this we thought he had an eggs-ellent chance of getting a rose.

His decisions are really going to come home to roost.

Okay, we'll stop now.

It's been an egg-cellent date so far but Wazza is clucking over it. #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/izQaDGluvv — #BacheloretteAU (@BacheloretteAU) October 10, 2019

8.08PM:

Matt is awfully smug for someone dressed like a sexy merman.

That said, we're kind of digging it.

"So we'd like you to try and get Angie to fall in love with you while dressed as a giant red lobster. #BacheloretteAU 😂



Timm: pic.twitter.com/U3rAzxlE8e — #BacheloretteAU (@BacheloretteAU) October 10, 2019

8.05PM:

We're on the group date!

The theme? Animal attraction.

Timm is playing the lobster.

I've never been this attracted to a lobster before.

The shows were bound to crossover eventually #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/Ytqv7y2k9I — TahliaPritchard (@Tahls) October 10, 2019

8PM:

Carlin is now Married Guy, and Married Guy got himself a rose.

Fireman Jamie is desolate.

I think we've found our stage five clinger for this season.

Welcome to the stage 5 clinger club Jamie #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/DiPxybduI3 — Dave ☁️☁️☁️ (@DavePollard98) October 10, 2019

7.55PM:

We have the first pash!

With a married man no less.

Wait till Fireman Jamie hears about this.

"He could give me pash rash any day" – Things you only hear on the Australian edition of this show #BacheloretteAU — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) October 10, 2019

7.50PM:

They just got a card for the group date and Bay hottie Mitch is cranky because Carlin is on it and he's already getting 24 hours with Angie.

Fair point.

Wait till he finds out he's also married.

7.45PM:

BOMBSHELL.

Carlin is married, I repeat: Carlin is married.

I think that's something you should drop 22 hours into the 24 hour date, not in the first five minutes, but why not? Just more time to enjoy the awkwardness.

Carlin was married in 2016 and they have been separated for a year.

Is this a red flag Angie can't ignore?

When the #BacheloretteAU producer found out Carlin was still legally married: pic.twitter.com/99xyp4vtft — seapunk aesthete 💮 (@BiancaNeveXO) October 10, 2019

7.35PM:

Oh dear.

We're five minutes in and already Fireman Jamie is proving he doesn't need a hose to extinguish fires, he can do that just fine with his man-tears.

As Angie heads off on her date with Carlin, Jamie is a little too devastated for a man who has known her for less than 12 hours, but okay.

"It's the worst day of my life!" he says tearfully.

"I'm devastated."

Jamie, mate keep it together, it's early days.

Jamie may actually cut Angie's hair in her sleep.... #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/Nbs86302V1 — Katheryn (@KatherynwithaK) October 10, 2019

7.30PM:

We're kicking off the episode with the 24 hour date, which to be honest is starting to sound like a really long time.

Carlin was the recipient of the yellow rose which means he has to be on his best behaviour for 24 straight hours while not revealing any deal breakers, like hating dogs, loathing small children, or some kind of strange aversion to the sun.

7.15PM:

WELCOME to the Chronicle's live coverage of tonight's episode of The Bachelorette!

Our very own Bay bloke Mitch Gould is trying to steal the heart of Gogglebox babe Angie Kent and we are covering every romantic minute.

He seems like a top bloke, which honestly after meeting the King of Noosa on last night's epidode is not setting the bar very high.

Have a wine (or a beer if you're at the Torquay Hotel) and cheer on our Hervey Bay hottie!