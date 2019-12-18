ROLLING COVERAGE: Year's last council meeting in Maryborough

The last Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting for the year at the Maryborough City Hall

The last Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting for the year at the Maryborough City Hall Jessica Lamb

11.20AM:

A change to the schedule of fees and charges which included adding a community group fee reduction for development applications passed unanimously.

Councillors Daniel Sanderson and Darren Everard left the room for perceived conflicts of interest as they are members of a local church and surf life saving club respectively.

Solar farm fees have also been changed from 'utility installation' to 'renewable energy facility'.

11.10AM:

Voting on the proposal to use a marine and land based tourism infrastructure planning study for addition work across five key items has been delayed after it was passed councillors needed more time to workshop.

10.50AM:

A proposal moved by Councillor Rolf Light to enter a Sponsorship Agreement with the Queensland Rural Fire Service to provide funding for three years has passed unanimously.

The current Rural Fire Levy sponsorship of 424 applied to 13,670 properties will not longer apply from July 1 2020.

Cr Light said due to the urban sprawl and installation of urban fire stations in areas like Howard and Craignish, the number of properties who pay a rural fire levy and contribute to the Rural Fire Service's funding is decreasing however the need for the yellow trucks does not.

Cr Light said by removing the Rural Fire Levy and instead spread out a fire levy to every property owner on the Fraser Coast, which amounts to roughly $7 per property, would ensure the future of the first responders in the region.

Councillors Stuart Taylor, Anne Maddern, James Hansen and Denis Chapman all spoke in support of the motion.

For more see tomorrow's Fraser Coast Chronicle.

10.40AM:

Changes to the procurement guidelines for council have passed unanimously.

As explained to council by a staff member, the new policy would also include a quality to price ratio when considering tender applications.

10.20AM:

Mayor George Seymour moved for a review onto greater transparency in council.

In his address, Cr Seymour said he wanted council to be leading rather than responding to state government legislation about transparency.

The motion stated :"That the Chief Executive Officer be directed to undertake a review of Council's meeting procedures, in consultation with Councillors, and provide a report that identifies alternative meeting procedure options available to Council that would improve transparency of the Council decision making process, especially relating to the consideration of matters by Councillors before the formal Council meeting and the management of conflicts of interest."

He listed things like making round table meeting minutes available to the public as well as putting council's meeting agenda our earlier.

Cr Seymour said although council had done a lot in the last year there was always more to be done.

Councillor David Lewis spoke to being mindful of how declarations of conflicts of interest are dealt with and referenced a finding involving Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate.

For more see tomorrow's Fraser Coast Chronicle.

It passed unanimously.

10AM:

THE last Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting for the year has begun at the Maryborough City Hall.

There is standing room only in the public gallery.

The opening prayer was lead by Pastor Jim Hohnke of Maryborough's Unity Church.

All councillors are present.