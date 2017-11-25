Menu
LIVE: How Fraser Coast voted in the 2017 state election

Matthew McInerney
by

IT IS the night for which 10 members of the Fraser Coast community have waited four weeks.

Five candidates in each of Hervey Bay and Maryborough have fought for your vote at various public events in the past month, and it all comes down to tonight's count.

ELECTION DAY: Fraser Coast casts its vote 

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is embedded in several candidates' camps and will regularly update this page with results and comments from the political hopefuls.

As we wait for results, you can catch up on stories from election day here:

Topics:  fcelection fcpolitics qldelection2017

