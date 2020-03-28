ROLLING COVERAGE: Voters keep distance at polling booths

Voters displaying social distancing while lining up to vote.

Voters displaying social distancing while lining up to vote.

GLENWOOD

As residents gather in Glenwood residents told the Chronicle they believe the the ECQ should have cancelled the election due to the pandemic.

Due to the concern voters were adhering to social distancing rules.

Voters have also expressed feeling frustrated about what they believe is neglect in the region's rural fringes.

One of the biggest issues raised is the quality of the roads.

Glenwood locals Colin and Dianne Day said the elections should have either been fully postal votes, or postponed until a later date.

Colin and Dianne Day from Glenwood and voters socially distant while waiting to vote.

BAUPLE

Voters are slowly turning out for the election, with the general sentiment that the vote should not have gone ahead during the coronavirus crisis.

Bauple resident Stephen Lucas said he was not worried about voting in the election due to living regionally.

"For Bauple its not a problem because of the isolation, but the council elections should have been cancelled in Brisbane," he said.

Stephen Lucas from Bauple

Earlier

DESPITE ongoing concerns from residents, candidates and health professionals election day is here and voters are heading to the polling booths.

The Chronicle team are bringing you updates from the day all over the Fraser Coast.