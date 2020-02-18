Rolling up sleeves leads to win

TOP EFFORT: Lifeblood's Jacinta Jeffrey (second from right) presents a trophy and certificate to WBHHS General Manager of Medicine Peter Wood (second from left) and WBHHS staff Richard Whatman (far left) and Phil Henningsen (far right), who are both regular donors on WBHHS's Lifeblood team.

STAFF at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service are heroes in the eyes of the people whose lives they have saved and big winners through the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Teams program.

Throughout 2019, Lifeblood Teams across Wide Bay donated blood, competing to see who could take out the title of saving the most lives.

Employees throughout Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service rolled up their sleeves to make 762 donations in 2019, saving 2,286 lives and winning the award for the highest number of donations in both Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

Among the team was proud wardsperson Phil Henningsen who has been donating on and off since he was a teenager, and now more regularly by donating plasma every two weeks.

“I do it because it helps people. I’ve got a close friend who has gone through some traumatic surgeries and seeing what donations have done to help him is amazing,” Mr Henningsen said.

“In my role, every day I’m transporting blood throughout the hospital (to be used by patients). It’s a never-ending cycle.

“I found out about the Wide Bay HHS Lifeblood team by word of mouth through hospital colleagues and by going to the blood centre, and I think it’s great that so many people I work with are regular donors.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Deputy Director of Medical Services Dr Sue Page, who chairs WBHHS’s Blood and Blood Products Committee, congratulated staff across Wide Bay who were giving back to their community by becoming blood donors.

“I’m really proud to be part of the WBHHS Lifeblood team and helping to save lives in more ways than on,” she said.

“It’s an awesome feeling knowing that every time a unit of blood or plasma is used to treat a patient, it may well have been donated by one of our own staff.

“The blood and plasma supplied by Lifeblood are vital to many of our patients and to the medical services run by WBHHS.

To donate call 13 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au.