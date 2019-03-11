ROLLING UPDATES: Multiple fires burn north of Woodgate

WOODGATE: Fire crews are attending a fire north of Woodgate in Kinkuna National Park.

WOODGATE: Fire crews are attending a fire north of Woodgate in Kinkuna National Park. Brian Cassidy

UPDATE 6.15pm:

CREWS on scene of the bushfire at Woodgate will be backburning and monitoring the fire overnight.

QFES advises people living in areas as far as Childers, Apple Tree Creek and Eureka will be affected by the smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The bushfire warning level is currently listed as advice.

QFES has closed the Kinkuna part of the Burrum Coast National Park.

For details through the night, follow the QFES newsroom at https://newsroom.psba.qld.gov.au/.

UPDATE 3.30pm:

FIREYS are still working to contain an out of control blaze at Burrum Coast National Park and near the western end of Woppis Rd, north of Woodgate.

The bushfire is burning in a south-westerly direction through the Kinkuna section of the park.

The Kinkuna section and Woodgate section of the park is currently being closed.

Brigade training support officer Dave Morton is on the scene and says there are currently 12 crews conducting backburning on the south and east areas of the blaze.

"The fire is currently uncontained," Mr Morton said.

Mr Morton said crews were still waiting on word from the requested air support.

He said no comment could be made on the size of the blaze, but conditions were ripe for a fire.

"Conditions are very, very dry and very high winds and high temperatures," he said.

"It is absolutely important that people be on the lookout for fires."

QFES reported properties are not under direct threat at this time, but are warned to keep an eye on the latest developments and updates of the fire.

UPDATE 1.30pm:

ABOUT 50 fire crews are battling three bushfires at in the Kinkuna National Park north of Woodgate.

An aircraft has been dispatched to the area and will be on site within the hour.

Paramedics are also on scene.

A QFES spokesman said this was a precautionary step for the high number of fireys on scene.

WOODGATE FIRE: Smoke from the three fires at Woodgate are visible from the Hummock. Katie Hall

BREAKING: MULTIPLE fire crews are at the scene of a large fire at Woodgate.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were first called to the scene at Woppis Rd at 10.50am.

"They are requesting extra assistance, extra rural vehicles," the spokesman said.

"We believe it is three separate fires in the area ... we still haven't gained access to some of them."

The spokesman said he didn't believe any properties were at risk.

Breaking story, more updates to come.