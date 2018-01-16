Menu
Rollover on Charlton Esplanade

EMERGENCY crews were called to a rollover on Charlton Esplanade on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics arrived on the corner of Chalton Esplanade and Taylor Street at 5.51am to reports of a single vehicle rollover.

Two occupants were assessed but declined treatment or transport to hospital.

When fire crews arrived at the scene soon after, a vehicle was on it's side and all people were out safe.

Crews cleaned up and made sure the area was safe before leaving soon after.

Police were also on scene and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Topics:  charlton esplanade crash fcemergency fcpolice rollover

Fraser Coast Chronicle
