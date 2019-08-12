Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMART: Annabel Flower is working on a science project with the CSIRO, and will be presenting some of her work at a TED Talk.
SMART: Annabel Flower is working on a science project with the CSIRO, and will be presenting some of her work at a TED Talk. Jorja McDonnell
Health

Roma's young scientist set for the world stage

Jorja McDonnell
by
12th Aug 2019 3:42 PM

ANNABEL Flower has been working hard to save the lives of Emphysema patients across Australia.

The 14-year-old Roma State College student has spent six months studying a drug to treat emphysema patients with the CSIRO, and on Monday, will share her findings with the world.

"With the CSIRO, I'm involved in CREST - an Australia-wide program that recognises scientific enquiries of students.

"It is an independent program that enables me to to continue my research, investigating how the drug Glycopyrrolate can treat emphysema.

"The study itself is called The role of Glycopyrrolate in reducing Emphysema- related saliva accumulation."

Miss Flower has been invited to share her research at a TED Talk for the Pharmacy Australia Centre of Excellence.

"It has been the most incredible opportunity to be a part of this," she said.

"I wouldn't have thought in a million years that I would be able to do anything like this.

"Then being invited to go and do a TED Talk, that was pretty cool; there are other student speakers, but I'm told I'll be the youngest."

Along the way, Annabel was supervised by her science teacher, Jo Rickert.

"She has been the driving force behind all of this, along with our school lab tech Mrs Thomas - it has been great to have them help me organise my experiments."

More Stories

annabel flower csiro emphysema science scientist ted

Top Stories

    SHE'S GOT TALENT: Pole dancing mum gets big yes from judges

    premium_icon SHE'S GOT TALENT: Pole dancing mum gets big yes from judges

    TV In the preview to her appearance, Ms Sellars said she had to work hard to be physically prepared for her performance.

    Australians don’t have any emergency money

    premium_icon Australians don’t have any emergency money

    Lifestyle One in three Australians could raise $3k in a financial emergency

    VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer on the Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer on the Coast?

    Sport Top 10 personal trainers on the Fraser Coast

    IN COURT: Six people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Six people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today