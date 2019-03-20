Romeo Beckham’s Hollywood romance

STRANGER Things star Millie Bobby Brown is dating Romeo Beckham, according to reports in the UK.

According to The Sun, mum Victoria adores the 15-year-old British actress, made famous by the smash hit Netflix series, and approves of the burgeoning romance with her 16-year-old son.

Brown, 15, first got introduced to the Beckhams in December 2016 when she handed out an award with David Beckham at charity Unicef's 70th anniversary gala.

Romeo Beckham and his famous dad. Picture: Supplied

At the charity do, the pair hugged on stage and afterwards Brown shared a picture of them posing together online and said she would "remember this evening for the rest of her life."

And on the red carpet she made it clear she had eyes for the young Beckham.

Romeo Beckham has a new love. Picture: Instagram

When asked what her hopes were for her Stranger Things character Eleven, said: "I don't know. Something with Romeo Beckham."

A source said: "It's early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie's."

Victoria Beckham reportedly approves of Romeo’s new love. Picture: Instagram

The actress, who found stardom on Stranger Things, was dating American singer Jacob Sartorius, 15, until July 2018.

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame as Eleven in Stranger Things. Picture: Supplied

She shared an emotional letter about their breakup online and was praised for being so honest.

Romeo has never publicly dated anyone previously.

The Beckhams (with Anna Wintour) at London Fashion Week. Picture: Getty Images

Brown is one of the top earning young actresses in Hollywood commanding $A410,000 per episode of the supernatural series.

She is also friends with Romeo's older brother Brooklyn's girlfriend Hana Cross.

A source close to the Beckhams last night said: "Romeo and Millie are hanging out."

Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly friends with model Hana Cross, who is dating Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Instagram

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.