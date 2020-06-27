The adult film star is charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents from 2014 to 2019.

The adult film star is charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents from 2014 to 2019.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents from 2014 to 2019.

Jeremy, 67, is among the biggest names in the pornography industry, having appeared in more than 2000 adult films starting in the 1970s.

A preliminary hearing was set for August 31 to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case to proceed.

Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of a $9.6 million bail.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy talks with his lawyer Stuart Goldfarb during his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges. Picture: David McNew/Pool Photo via AP

Prosecutors said Jeremy forcibly raped a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014. They also accused him of sexually assaulting two women, aged 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and forcibly raped one of them.

In a fourth incident, prosecutors said Jeremy forcibly raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

On Tuesday, the day charges were filed against Jeremy, he wrote on Twitter that he was innocent of all the allegations.

"I can't wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support," he wrote.

Ron Jeremy in 2015. Picture: Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

If convicted of all the charges, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





Originally published as Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape