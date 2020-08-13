ROOAARR: Pre-historic legend inspires caravan of future

The 'Raptor' off-road caravan will be on show at the Fraser Coast expo

A PRE-HISTORIC legend provided design inspiration for the caravan of the future and this weekend, Coast residents can check it out in person.

One of Australia’s most innovative manufacturers, Royal Flair Caravans, has taken its popular Raptor off-road model and refined it, given it some ‘manners’, made it more user friendly and added more space inside.

Despite the added mod-cons, the company says it is still tough as nails and as versatile as ever; think of a T-Rex in a suit.

The off-road superstar has been given a boost in power including a full Enerdrive power system, compromising of 200amps of lithium, inverter, enerdrive chargers and DC2DC converter, Simarline monitor and enough solar to keep things trickling along.

Inside is a power-driven bed that raises to the ceiling when not in use and exposes a club lounge that also converts to a bed giving the option of sleeping four adults.

In addition, there is a separate shower and toilet.

The updated Raptor is making its Australian Regional debut at the Fraser Coast Expo at the Maryborough Showgrounds this weekend.

The event is an approved Covid Safe Expo and will open from 8.30am to 4pm on Friday, 8.30am to 5pm Saturday and 8.30am to 4pm on Sunday.

As part of the Covid Safe Event Plan tickets are not available at the gate.

Visitors have to go to the event web site www.FraserCoastExpo.com.au and pre-purchase their tickets.

Adults are $12, Seniors $10 and children with parents are free but all have to register on the website and they will be issued a bar code, even for the kids.

The bar code allows all visitors, including children to be scanned in when they arrive and scanned out when they leave.

Go to the website www.FraserCoastExpo.com.au for all the details