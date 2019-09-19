Menu
Smoke coming from the blaze at Brampton Court in Pimpama. Photo: Natallie Ward - Facebook
Roof caved in as Coast home destroyed by fire

by and Emily Halloran & Annie Perets
19th Sep 2019 8:47 AM
THE roof of a house in the Gold Coast's north has "caved in" after a fire started in a garage this morning.

Four firefighter crews, police and paramedics were called to Brampton Court in Pimpama about 7.30am.

It is understood a car went up in flames in the garage.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said about 15m by 20m of the single level brick home's roof had caved in.

As of 8am the fire was said to be under control but firefighters have yet to extinguish the blaze.

The house's residents are understood to have evacuated with their dog.

One person is being treated by paramedics for burns to their leg.

More to come.

