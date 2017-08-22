26°
Roof renos reveal lost notes in suitcase

Boni Holmes | 22nd Aug 2017 7:19 AM
Some of the weathered autograph book found in a Maryborough home that dates back to the early thirties.
Some of the weathered autograph book found in a Maryborough home that dates back to the early thirties. contributed

A MARYBOROUGH renovator was hit on the head with what he hoped was treasure as he pulled down the roof of his newly-purchased home.

It turned out to be a former owner's treasure - an old autograph book.

Maryborough home owner Nick Buxton finds small treasures as he renovates his 1940s home.
Maryborough home owner Nick Buxton finds small treasures as he renovates his 1940s home. Boni Holmes

It wasn't Nick Buxton's only find. He also discovered an old suitcase and combustion heater.

"We removed the very first sheet when we came across the suitcase - I was thinking about those who would stash money away - but it was empty,” Nick said.

"Then it was the last piece of timber I removed when the sheets of paper flew over me.”

Some of the pages are signed and dated 1932.

He was told that a Swiss man lived there from 1945 just after the war and he built three homes, my neighbour says his was built in 1952.

Some of the weathered autograph book found in a Maryborough home that dates back to the early thirties.
Some of the weathered autograph book found in a Maryborough home that dates back to the early thirties. contributed

Nick did find some treasure - Fraser Island timber flooring.

"I think it was like a ballroom and for it's time would have been very expensive,” he said.

Nick would love someone to follow up on the autograph book.

With the help of the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute, Maryborough Herald found the names of some of the signatures through Trove.

Through marriage, wedding and kitchen tea notices it would seem the signatories knew each other from Rockhampton High School in the early thirties and others were relations.

Some of the quotes included detailed drawings of landscapes and portraits and farewell messages from the last day of school.

Memories written in an autograph book include: "When twilight pulls the curtain down, and pinks it with a star, Oh, then at least remember me, although I roam afar”.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
