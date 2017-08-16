Roof repairs a whole lot easier for Burrum SES volunteers

REPLICA ROOF: Barb Rice from Burrum SES and Cr Rolf Light thank Dario Sacilotto from Dixon Homes.

A REPLICA roof, built by Burrum SES volunteers and businesses, is allowing volunteers in orange to easily undertake job training to repair roofs after a storm.

The roof, perched 15cm off the ground, allows volunteers to train in emergency roof repairs should a storm hit.

Deputy leader of the Burrum SES group Barb Rice said the practice roof would help simulate any future repair needs.

"We still set up safety harnesses and practice tarping or undertaking emergency repairs just like we are on a roof, but we are only a metre off the ground at the highest point,” Ms Rice said.

Disaster management councillor Rolf Light said the Burrum group now had a training facility that could be used by anyone.

"The facility is a really good example of the groups thinking outside of the box to ensure that we have one of the best trained and prepared SES volunteers in the state,” Cr Light said.